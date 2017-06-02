Yapzor: «We are definitely feeling more confident»

EPICENTER: Moscow are starting on this weekends, so we caught up with a support player of Team Secret - Yazied «Yapzor» Jaradat to talk about his joining to Puppey`s team, current form of Secret, last result in Manila, and upcoming tournament in Moscow. All of these and even more – exclusive for sport.ua.

Hello Yapzor! First question is: after The Kiev Major, how it was? How did u join Secret?

Well basically Secret lost a member, Pieliedie and Puppey wanted to go back to playing position 5 therefore they needed a pos 4 player and pretty much all of them vouched for me!

The invitation came from Puppey after he talked to the rest of his team.

It `s a first time in your career, when you are joining to tier-1 team with its own fanbase. Do you feel any pressure? And if yes, does it distract you?

I don`t feel any pressure at all because i know they all have a lot of faith in me and to have that from someone like Puppey can either pressure you or motivate, thankfully i took it the right way.

Of course Khezu being my ex-teammate helped a lot at the start for giving me a voice in the team and for people to respect and acknowledge my ideas.

Unfortunately you finished last at The Manila Masters. Can you tell our readers on your opinion, what was a reason of that? Not enough time for preparation in your current roster, or maybe NP was too strong that day?

Main reason for our short run at manila masters was mainly because we don`t have a full "grip" on the current meta right now. The game is changing a lot lately and we did not have the best idea on what are the things we should be doing.

We learned a lot from manila and talked a lot after our loss and each player basically let everything they have to say out. We all took the talk very positively and were all motivated to play afterwards.

Thankfully we are feeling alot better about our ideas about the meta at the moment and we have a lot of tournaments coming up to show our real strength!

Soon you will play on EPICENTER: Moscow what can you say about your group and groups itself? Now you feel more confident after manila?

We are definitely feeling more confident after our loss in manila, groups seem extremely hard in EPICENTER but we are looking to win and in order to win u need to be able to beat every team present.

Is it some kind of nemesis for your team on epicenter? Or you prepare for every team in same way?

I don`t think there is any rivalry between us and any other team, we prepare for each opponent equally and prepare our own ideas and strategies the most.

How do you feel 7.06? What heroes are underestimated and overestimated?

I`de rather not say what we think exactly xD, the meta is still very new and still a lot to explore but a lot will show during EPICENTER.

What can you say about Bristleback and Razor? Why they are so popular now?

Bristleback mainly because i think he`s a well rounded hero, with a lot of buffed items help him, and open up the draft a lot because u can play him on 3 different roles.

About Razor I`m not entirely sure yet some games he does extremely well and feel that he`s very strong and some games he just gets lasso and dies over and over ^_^

What is the best using of support of your role to be able to find on the map on this meta?

There are many ways to find farm as support depending on many things, what kind of game it is,hero,strategy, etc

What difference between playing in Secret and in other your teams(Bears, Escape Gaming)?

I think the main difference between secret and my past teams is the level they of commitment and the way problems are attacked mainly in a more productive way.

Can u tell more about «more productive» ways?

Every player takes every bit of criticism in a positive way because we all know every player just wants to win.

Well, can you describe each of your teammates but using the one word only?

MP - Mysterious

Midone - Loco

Khezu - Fun

Puppey - all of the above

Do you think that now in Dota 2 the number of tournaments is much more than it needed?

I don`t think you can have too many tournaments since it opens up more opportunities for everyone.

About TI7. Who will get direct invites? And what system you prefer - single elimination or double? Which one is comfortable for you and why?

For now I`m sure OG and EG will get an invite, and i think everyone prefers double elimination.

The top teams are able to learn from their mistakes mid-tournament and adapt accordingly to be able to win, that is why everyone prefers Double Elimination.

What do your parents and friends think about Dota 2 become your job? Judging you? Or support?

All my family and friends support what i do and try to help me as much as they can! :)

How you spend your time when you don`t playing dota?

I usually just hang out with my friends or have some quality time with my family when im not playing dota.

Unfortunately our time is up. At last you can say goodbye to our readers, send shootouts to your fans, team, sponsors, whatever you want :)

I would like to thank my team for giving me this opportunity and to ALL our fans for believing in Team Secret no matter what happens!